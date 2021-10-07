Lincolnshire Police EMN-210710-150813001

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car towing a trailer and a motorcyclist at the B1202 at Lissington at 5.16pm yesterday, and despite rceeiving medical attention the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured.

The road was closed until around 2am this morning while officers carried out initial investigations and recovery vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police are now urging anyone who may have seen or heard the collision, or might have dashcam footages which might have captured the vehicles prior to the collision, or the collision itself, to get in touch.