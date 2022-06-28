Motorcyclist will not face trial after prosecution accepts dangerous driving plea

The scene of the collision in June 2020.

Adam Clover, 31, of Warren Road, Saltfleet, Lincs, had pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of fellow motorcyclist Liam Addison on 9 June 2020.

Clover was due to stand trial for four days at Lincoln Crown Court.

However the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed they would not be pursuing a trial on the charge of causing death by dangerous driving following a review of the evidence.

Sarah Phelan, prosecuting, said she had the opportunity to speak to Mr Addison's family, who had flown in from Cyprus for the case, and a plea to dangerous driving would be acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Following the decision Clover pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving on the A16 on 9 June, 2020.

Clover, who has no previous convictions, will now be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 30 June (Thurs) after Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for the preparation of a probation report.

Judge Hirst told Clover he was "making no promises" with regards to his sentence.

"The fact I am adjourning this case for a report does not mean it will not be a custodial sentence," Judge Hirst warned Clover.

Clover was granted unconditional bail until his sentence hearing and was also made the subject of an interim driving ban.

The charges followed an incident on the A16 at Calceby, near Ulceby Cross, in which Mr Addison, 30, who lived in Grainthorpe, died.

Mr Addison was travelling on the A16 towards Ulceby Cross when his silver Yamaha motorbike was involved in a collision with an ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service at just before 6.30pm. He died at the scene.

The ambulance, which was travelling from the South Thoresby direction, was carrying a patient at the time of the incident and two crew members. All three were uninjured in the collision.

The road was closed for a number of hours, before reopening at around midnight.