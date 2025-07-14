Motorcyclists hit road again for annual ride to help brain tumour patients

Caring motorcyclists from the Horncastle and Louth areas are all set to hit the road again in their annual ride to boost a brain-tumour charity.

Emily Holmes, whose dad died of an aggressive glioblastoma-type brain tumour in 2012, first organised the ride 11 years ago.

Now she has earmarked Saturday, September 6 for the latest renewal, which will run from Wragby Market Place and end up at the Coach And Horses pub in Hemingby.

All the money raised will go to the Lincolnshire Brain Tumour Support Group (LBTSG) and its programme of outings for patients and their carers.

Motorcyclists gather on Wragby Market Place for a previous charity ride in aid of the Lincolnshire Brain Tumour Support Group.

"These rides are a great fundraiser for the group,” said Emily. “I am proud to help raise money for such a worthy cause each year.”

The support group was co-founded in 2013 by Emily’s mum, Fiona Holmes, alongside Julie Coventry, a Macmillan clinical nurse specialist who cared for Emily’s dad, and also Alison Barnes, who was Julie’s secretary.

The trio realised there was a lack of support in the county for victims of brain tumours and their families, so they set out to offer a means of help.

The group is open to anyone in Lincolnshire diagnosed with a primary brain tumour, either benign or malignant, and their partners and carers.

Raising funds for the Lincolnshire Brain Tumour Support Group.

Fiona remains the group’s chair, and its patron is Sir John Hayes, Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings since 1997, who himself suffered a brain injury in his early 20s.

As well as the outings, there are guest speakers at meetings throughout the year.

Emily said: "The charity motorcycle rides are the group’s main source of fundraising, so we’d really love for the patients to be able to enjoy an outing of their choice with the money generated this year.

"Previous rides have enabled the patients to have trips out to the Walled Garden Baumber, a meal at Doddington Hall and many more places."

This year, the riders will be meeting at 11 am to set off at 11.30 am on a scenic route through the Lincolnshire Wolds.

From Wragby, the route will pass Holton cum Beckering, Hainton, Biscathorpe, Asterby and Donington on Bain before hitting the Cadwell road towards Hemingby.

Added Emily: “The ride is approximately 35 miles in length and will take about an hour.

"Every size of bike is welcome because it won’t be a fast ride. But some parts involve slightly tricky terrain, including narrow roads and two small fords, which may be worth considering.

"There will be route sheets and marshals to guide you in the right direction, and a back-marker to ensure no-one is left behind.

"A minimum donation of £5 per bike will be taken on the day.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the event should visit the ride’s dedicated Facebook page, Charity Motorcycle Ride In Aid Of The Lincolnshire Brain Tumour Support Group 2025.