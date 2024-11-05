Motorists face four months of disruptions in £315,000 paths works programme in Skegness

The works in Park Avenue between Scarborough Avenue and Castleton Boulevard.will see old paths ripped out and replaced .

Pedestrians and motorists are facing four months of disruptions in a £315,000 programme to replace footpaths in Skegness.

The works in Park Avenue between Scarborough Avenue and Castleton Boulevard.will see old paths ripped out and replaced with a new surface and crossing points.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at LCC, said: “This is a considerable amount of footpath work in Skegness that means a completed rebuild of pathways to improve the local area.

“The current sections of footpaths have reached the end of their life and are in a poor condition. By getting rid of the old surface now and putting in a modern one, the paths will be much improved, and we will be able to carry out more cost-effective maintenance for many more years to come.”

Works will begin on Tuesday November 12 with a scheduled end date of Friday, March 7 2025. Work times onsite will be from 07.30 to 17.30 Monday to Friday, subject to suitable weather.

No weekend working is planned and there will be no work on-site during bank holidays.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place throughout. Pedestrians will be directed as necessary throughout each phase of the works with signs and on-site teams able to help as possible.

The signed diversion route will dircet traffic along Castleton Boulevard / North Parade / Scarborough Avenue and vice versa.

Karen Cassar added: “This footpath reconstruction will cost £315,000 to deliver and our crew will do its very best to minimise disruption wherever possible.

“However, there will be occasions during the works when we must suspend on street parking on certain sections to allow access for machinery. When this happens, we ask that residents find alternative parking.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thanks everyone effected by this extensive works programme for their patience and understanding while we get this improvement in place.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.