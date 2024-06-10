Moving ceremony in Gainsborough to mark D-Day’s 80th anniversary
The ceremony was attended by representatives from West Lindsey District Council and Gainsborough Town Council, along with former military personnel, and members of the public.
Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Stephen Bunney, was among those to speak at the ceremony, which saw the special D-Day 80 flag raised by Young Heritage Champion, Reuben Scott, a student at Gainsborough’s Queen Elizabeth’s High School.
Chairman Bunney spoke about the D-Day landings in Normandy in 1944 and the brave service personnel from the air, sea and land forces, who took part in the beach landings.
Given the name Operation Overlord, the landings saw 150,000 allied troops successfully storm the now famous Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah, and Omaha beaches.
The ensuing battle in the countryside of Normandy, led to the liberation of Paris two months later.
The Revd David Cotton led prayers and spoke during the ceremony about his father’s experiences during the war.
The Last Post, played by Helen Ross, of the Barton Community Band, from Barton-upon-Humber, was followed by a two minutes’ silence.
Concluding the ceremony, Chairman Bunney said: “We should all remember and never forget the selfless sacrifice and courage of all those involved and use this Commemoration to pay our tribute to those who gave so much to secure the freedom we all enjoy today.”