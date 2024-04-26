Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The milestone event marks the beginning of construction on the eagerly awaited campus, set to offer a diverse range of vociational education courses tailored to meet the needs of Skegness and its surrounding communities by providing accessible education opportunities.

These include critical areas such as construction, engineering, hospitality, tourism and digital skills training.

Planning permission to develop the Wainfleet Road site was granted by East Lindsey Districk Council in February last year and the college is part of the Skegness Gateway 336-acre sustainable urban extension scheme.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the new Skegness TEC College campus.

This includes development of 1,000 new homes, which officials say attract more than £300m in economic benefits and deliver hundreds of local jobs.

Adrian Clark, Group Vice Principal for Corporate Services at the TEC Partnership, commented: “I am thrilled that construction is underway on our new Skegness Learning Campus.

"It is exciting to witness our designs and plans come to fruition.

"The new learning campus will introduce a broad curriculum and fresh opportunities for the community of Skegness.”

Chris Baron, chair of Connected Coast, said: “The new state-of the art Skegness learning campus is set to be an economic game changer for the area.

"Not only is it our flagship Town Deal project in Skegness, it is also the largest Towns Fund project in Lincolnshire.

"The new campus will provide an inspirational space where local people can get the skills, knowledge and training they need to access the employment opportunities they want.”

Steve Kirk, East Lindsey District Council Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Employment and Skills, added: “It’s amazing how quickly things are taking shape.

"The number of young people who, if the want further education have to get on a bus and travel an hour in either direction, will now be able to stay local and learn everything they need.

"It could be the basis of fantastic careers in this town and further. Up and down the coast there is so much talent here and we do lose it because people have to travel away.

"Now they will be able to get their training locally. It will be great for businesses too knowing they can get people with the skills they need to do the jobs.”

Also amongst those attending the ground-breaking was MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

"This is a key part of what Levelling Up funding can do for Skegness,” he said. “We’ve all seen the huge improvements to the foreshore, for instance – and that’s about investing in ‘stuff’ in Skegness.

"This is about investing in the people – and it’s the people who will grow the economy. the people who will provide the jobs and businesses of the future.

"Being able to train people at the site that will be here in not that many months is a really important part of that story.”