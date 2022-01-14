MP: Constituents right to expect answers over No 10 'gatherings'

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Downing Street has today apologised to Buckingham Palace over two "deeply regrettable" parties said to have been held on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral on April 16.

This follows reports of a festive bash in December 2020, which initially triggered the "partygate" controversy and has led to a growing number of claims being made and calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister apologised about "socially distanced drinks" held in the Downing Street garden on May 20 during the first national lockdown.

He said he “believed this was a work event”, adding that in hindsight he should have sent everyone back inside.

An investigation into the alleged events is being undertaken by senior civil servant Sue Gray, a former government ethics chief with the results expected next week.

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, said: "The allegations of gatherings in the garden of 10 Downing Street are deeply disappointing, and I wholly understand the sense of anger felt by my constituents who sacrificed so much to keep our communities safe.

"The Prime Minister has rightfully accepted that there are things that they did not get right, and we look to the formal, independent investigation to establish the facts before disciplinary action is taken.