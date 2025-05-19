MP Victoria Atkins donned a fetching Union Jack-style jacket to help Horncastle celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Ms Atkins joined local residents at a special event hosted by the Horncastle and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

Dozens enjoyed the event at Stanhope Hall, which had a 1940s theme. It featured a street party and a concert including music by the Horncastle-based Banovallum Brass Band who played a selection of wartime tunes, backed by singer Claudia Bush .

The Conservative MP, who represents Horncastle and Louth, said: “It was lovely to join locals in commemorating the anniversary at such a wonderful event.

"It was particularly great to see the excellent Banovallum Brass Band on top form again.

"Honouring the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who secured peace in Europe is vital.

"We remember the brave members of our Armed Forces and the resilience of those on the home front who stood together in the face of adversity. Their legacy lives on in the freedoms we cherish today. We will remember them.”

Stanhope Hall was decked out with flags and red, white and blue bunting to capture the atmosphere of 1945 when victory in the Second World War was celebrated.

Many people dressed in costumes or uniforms from the period or in Union Jack clothes. A barbecue and hot drinks were provided by the Horncastle and District Lions group, and there was even a recording played of Winston Churchill’s radio announcement signalling the end of the war.