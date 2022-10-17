MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins was optimistic about the amount of support available.

The charity Age UK Lindsey is on an urgent mission with Lincolnshire’s supermarket giants to create warmth packs for the most vulnerable facing fuel poverty this winter.

"Its a sad indictment of the difficult times we are living in that we have to give out charity packs, “ said Age UK Lindsey’s chief executive Andy Storer

There are more than 140,000 over 65’s in Lincolnshire – and the team at the charity are already being inundated with calls from worried residents.

Coun William Gray, LCC Portfolio Holder for Communities and Better Ageing., MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins, and Coun Wendy Bowkett, LCC Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health.

“We only have a team of five part-timers and already it is clear people are very worried about the rising cost of living ad how they are going to afford to pay their energy bills,” Mr Storer said.

"Having to make a choice between heating and eating is very real in Lincolnshire.

“People are very worried – but many elderly people out there are not getting the benefits they are entitled to.

"There is help out there and that is the message we are trying to get across.”

A summit of countywide organisations was hosted by MO for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkin.

Mr Storer was attending a fact-finding summit hosted by Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins to address how key organisations and councils can address such concerns.

It was held against tha backdrop of a government in meltdown and an economic policy in tatters, as more political drama unfolded in Westminster with the resignation of Britain’s finance minister, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

However – in spite of her own concerns about the government’s “integrity, decency, respect and professionalism” when she resigned from her Cabinet role back in July – Ms Atkins said she was pleased to be in Louth at the heart of her constituency – and that was exactly where she needed to be.

"I could see as far back as June that our villages and towns were going to face tough times in the coming months,” Ms Atkins said. “The war with the Ukraine has impacted energy prices but that also has had a knock-on effect with food production.

"It was clear something needed to be done to help the public and that it was not just the elderly and vulnerable who would be affected.

"Families who have managed in the past are suddenly finding the added pressures are making life tough.

"The idea of the summit was to bring councils, organisations and charities together so we can get a better knowledge of what help there is out there.

"I came here expecting to hear some tough things but after hearing the help that is already out there I am genuinely hopeful we will get through this.

"Schemes are already in place to help people – including on energy. Community groups and charities are also quietly getting on with it and my aim is to champion them so people know who they are and what can be done.

"What we plan to do now is create a database of what help there is and where – and that in turn will help us at the office when constituents email us with their concerns.”

More than 80 representatves of organisations and charities from around the county, along with the energy companies, housing associations and representatives of East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, accepted Ms Atkins invitation to attend the summit.

The meeting at the Royal British Legion Hall was split into sections, covering children’s services and older people as well as general concerns.

One attendee spoke on behalf of the many people in Lincolnshire living in old properties that still relied on coal as a source of heat rather than gas or electricity.

"There are many living like me in old properties who do not heat with gas or electricity but the price of coal has doubled,” he said. “How are we expected to cope.”

Ms Atkins pointed out there was a £100 payment for off-grid households, however she, too, did not think this was enough.

"I have issues with that policy and I don’t think it is enough. I am waiting to hear back from the Secretary of State on this and will see if I need to bring this up in Chambers.”

Isabell Forester, trustee for the Horncastle Community Team which includes the local food bank, said they were already seeing an impact of the cost of living crisis.

"Before you would see a reduction of requests for help from the food bank in the summer months but this year that hasn’t happened.

"We are also seeing a rise of elderly and disabled people in fuel debt seeking our help.”

However, Coun William Gray, East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities and Better Ageing. who bwas helping to chair the meeting, said he was pleased to hear of the support already available.

He directed people to the ELDC website as a source of information.

"There is already a lot of information there and a directory of warm spaces within East Lindsey where people who can’t afford to heat their homes can go will soon be added,” he said.

"The valuable work done by the voluntary sector also needs mentioning because without them quite often things wouldn’t be happening.”

Coun Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor: Adult Care and Public Health on Lincolnshire County Council, also addressed the meeting.