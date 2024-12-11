MP Richard Ticewith Lead Customer Operations Manager Nick Hudson during visit to Royal Mail in Boston.

MP Richard Tice revealed one of his first jobs was in a Royal Mail sorting office when he visited one in his constituency to show support for posties at their busiest time of year.

The multi-millionaire businessman who won the Boston and Skegness seat for Reform in May paid a nostalgic visit to Boston Delivery Office on Saturday to find out more about what it takes nowadays to deliver letters and parcels in his constituency.

Around twice as many parcels and letters are sent through Royal Mail during the festive period compared with other months as people send Christmas cards and shop for gifts online

Mr Tice spoke to Lead Customer Operations Manager Nick Hudson about Royal Mail’s strategy to continue to make sending and receiving parcels as convenient as possible over the festive period by adding more choice.

This includes services like Parcel Collect, where posties pick up parcels from customers at the doorstep, and offering more ways to drop off parcels at convenient times and locations. Royal Mail has already rolled out more than 5,000 parcel points this year, including at Collect+ stores and its growing number of parcel lockers.

Royal Mail prepares all year to deliver Christmas. Across the UK, the business has recruited 16,000 temporary workers to help its 85,000 posties sort the additional mail and increasing number of parcels expected over the festive period. Almost 4,000 new vans, trucks and trailers are being added to the fleet in time for Christmas.

Boston Delivery Office has hired ten temporary members of staff and six extra vehicles for the Christmas period to meet increased demand for deliveries in the local area.

Mr Tice commented: “Royal Mail is an iconic part of Christmas in the UK. It wouldn’t be the same without our posties!

"It was great to be back in a sorting office after all this time – one of my first jobs was in Northampton sorting office back in 1982!”

Nick Hudson, Lead Customer Operations Manager for Boston, said: “It was great to have Richard visit our Delivery Office, and to show him how we are gearing up for our peak period. We are pulling out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers.”