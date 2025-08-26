MP Richard Tice draws his sword - but it's all for fun at medieval tournament

Mr Tice popped along to the Village Church Farm Museum in Skegness, where the Knights of Skirbeck were hosting a Medieval Tournament.

The reenactment society are a popular annual attraction at the museum, depicting the life of a medieval household, helping defend England from raids and competing in tournaments during the late 14th and early 15th centuries.

Although Mr Tice was taking a day off from his constituency and national politics battles, he did enjoy a tour of the historic site and the attractions, joined by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes.

Coun Brookes commented: “It was fantastic to see our local MP showing such an interest in Skegness and local events.

"We both great fun visiting all the medieval displays and reenactments and it was great to share it with him.

"Events like this really bring Skegness to life and celebrate our heritage.”

