MP Richard Tice splitting time between Skegness and Dubai after partner leaves UK

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice with his partner Isabel Oakeshott.

Constituents in Boston and Skegness have come out in support of their MP after speculation over his splitting his time in the UK to visit his partner who has moved to Dubai.

According to the Observer. Richard Tice’s partner, the journalist Isabel Oakeshott, moved out to Dubai with her children some months ago.

However, the couple insist they are still very much “an item” – and are now seeing each other whenever time and Emirates airlines allow.

One weekend, it may be the coastal delights of Skegness seafront or the market town of Boston – then another, the flashy private beach clubs of Dubai 3,500 miles away.

Addressing the ‘doubters’, Mr Tice took to social media yesterday, commenting: “For all our leftie friends kindly asking if we are ok, delighted to confirm we are a tighter bond than ever, spreading peace, harmony and love across nations.”

Mr Tice, who is also Deputy Leader of the Reform UK party, won the Boston and Skegness seat in May last year from Tory Matt Warman, who had held it for nine years.

Amongst Mr Tice’s supporters, David Powell commented: “As a Boston resident it looks more to me like he is splitting his time between here and Westminster, which is exactly what he should be doing.

"Seen more of him round here talking to folk and standing up in the house in six months than the last incumbent did in eight years or more.

"We are lucky to have him as our MP.”

Roland Blackmore said: “You are so right there – he stands with us not against.”

Valerie Cook agreed: “Both good people, speaking the truth. Long may they be there to help pull us out of this quagmire this awful so called Government have pulled us into.”

Mark Jenkins said: “Glad you’re both happy. Stay strong and continue winning for the sake of this country.”

Sally Taylor added: “Love Isabel! She certainly speaks for me and I’m sure so many others. Reform’s momentum is incredible.”.

And Mary Montgomery said: “You carry on as you are. You have already given an enormous amount to your country. Ignore the stupid and uninformed comments that may occur. You and yours have a lovely break and enjoy yourselves.”

However, the split between countries was questioned by one reader. Geoffrey Brooking emailed Lincolnshire World to comment: "I think this simply underlines the hypocrisy of what Reform UK stand for."

"Richard Tice made a full commitment to his constituency at the election and this simply proves the contrary.

"He's a populist who took advantage of an unpopular Conservative government and I believe that this underlines how the people of Boston and Skegness made a big mistake."

Mr Tice is not the only high profile figure globetrotting between Skegness and Dubai.

The Mellors Group who owm Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier also have interests there, operating leisure facilities, attractions and water parks in the Middle East. In 2019, Mellors Entertainment LLCwas awarded a five-year contract by the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia to organise and create the world’s largest touring entertainment event. Mellors Group also operate an exclusive water park just north of Jeddah on a private island.