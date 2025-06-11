MP to officially open Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is due to take place at 12noon today (Wednesday), which will also see Cllr William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Chris Baron, chairman of Connected Coast celebrating the flagship project for the community.
Owned by East Lindsey District Council, the multi-million pound facility is part of its vision to bring professionals and the community together to increase skills and to understand and address local health challenges.
It has been funded by the Government’s Towns Fund, delivered by Connected Coast.
Over 300 sqm of flexible space within the building includes clinic rooms, training spaces, community areas and co-working space.
The campus will be operated by Acis Group, a charity supporting communities through housing, skills and education, across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the Humber, North Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
