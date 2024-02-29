MP to visit Croft to hear your views on National Grid pylon line proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Warman will be at Croft Village Hall tomorrow (Friday) from 2pm to 4pm.

Eariler this month the National Grid visited Burgh-le-Marsh, which is on the proposed 90-mile high voltage electricity transmission line from ‘Grimsby to Walpole’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Grid says the £1billion plan to build the line from ‘Grimsby to Walpole’ is essential to increase the capability of Britain’s electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and West Norfolk.

MP for Boston amd Skegness Matt Warman

However, Mr Warman said both he and Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle, had concerns about the proposals.

"I am also concerned about the permanent scar it would leave on Lincolnshire's rural landscape, which contains Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” he told Lincolnshire World previously.

"Overground pylons are ultimately the cheapest option; but I wish to see consideration given to an offshore or underground transmission route, which would preserve the beauty of the local landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I will be urging National Grid to consider not only the upfront costs of pylons versus sub-sea or underground infrastructure but also the impact on our food security of removing grade 1 agricultural land from production and the impact on both local residents and our visitor economy of wrecking the big sky county vistas we love.

“I will also be making the case to Ministers that while we are, rightly, burying cables in Dorset we shouldn’t be stringing them across Lincolnshire.”

Mr Warman hopes to speak to as many residents as possible in Croft to gather information to help fight the proposal.

Last week, Coun Colin Davie said Lincolnshire County Council would be leading the county’s charge against pylons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told Lincolnshire World: “This is a huge issue for the whole of the eastern side of Lincolnshire.

"We know that nearly every parish council along the route has objected – the county council is clearly leading the charge.

"We don’t believe pylons are the answer - we believe there are better solutions such as below the sea bed.

"I already know 6,000 people are involved with action groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So quite clearly this is the single biggest issue impacting on people’s thoughts.

"We are greatly conncerned about the impact this will have on tourism, on our landscapes, on the AONB and on our natural environment that contributes enormously to the success of our Lincolnshire economy.

“We will be leading the charge and you will see our objections fully on March 6.”

In the meantime the National Grid is continuing its consultation with further webinars, including one for the Burgh le Marsh to Midville and Midville to River Witham section on Saturday, March 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Muncey for National Grid said feedback from local communities and stakeholders is vital.

He said: “The Grimsby to Walpole public consultations have generated a lot of interest from local communities, with more than 2000 people attending events, in person and online across the regions so far.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has shared their views with us so far. Feedback from local communities and stakeholders is vital as this, along with the results of surveys and assessments carried out by the project team, will inform our work as we develop the project further.”