MP Victoria Atkins enjoys visit to popular Jubilee Park

Victoria Atkins MP pictured with Joe Stanhope, Emma Brealey and Timothy Peacock.

The visit provided them an opportunity to discuss the vital role of health and fitness as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and how the reopening of the site in line with the Government’s roadmap has enabled residents to exercise in a covid-secure way.

Since the reopening of outdoor swimming pools from March 29 and indoor gyms from April 12, many residents have been enjoying the facilities locally, with outdoor fitness classes also proving popular with members.

During the visit, Joe and the team also showed Ms Atkins upgraded sections of the site, such as new gym equipment and modern changing rooms, while discussing initiatives such as GP referral schemes for residents, which contribute to physical and mental wellbeing.

The Member of Parliament for Horncastle & Louth said: “I was delighted to see residents enjoying the outdoor pool and fitness suite at Jubilee Park.

“Joe and the team have been working incredibly hard to welcome visitors back safely, and it was fantastic to see their modern investments which will be used for years to come.