MP welcomes plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

There have been concerns about asylum seekers staying in hotels along Skegness seafront.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed a world-first partnership with Rwanda, which will see asylum seekers who come to the UK illegal via dangerous Channel crossings relocated to a country described as "recognised globally for its record on welcoming and integrating migrants".

Since 2015, the Governments has offered a place to over 185,000 men, women, and children seeking refuge.

This includes 100,000 British Nationals Overseas from Hong Kong, 20,000 people through the Syrian resettlement scheme, 13,000 people from Afghanistan, and around 50,000 Ukrainians – with no cap on the number eligible to come.

Currently the broken asylum system costs over £1.5 billion per year and over £4.7 million per day in hotel expenses alone.

Over the winter asylum seekers have been accommodated at hotels along the seafront in Skegness, raising concerns locally.

Suggestions the Government had long-term plans for asylum seekers were made by MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman when he attended the April meeting of Skegness Town Council

Coun Ady Findley said he understood it was a Home Office decision but asked if anything could be done to move them on.

"Skegness is a seaside resort and people do feel very intimidated when there are groups of 10 to 15 asylum stood in groups or in the shelters," he said.

Mr Warman said ideally asylum seekers were sent to cities which had the public services necessary to help these vulnerable people and more access to languages.

"Placing asylum seekers in hotels is a commercial venture but it is not beneficial to them," he said.

"The Government has long-term plans not to put asylum seekers in hotels."

Under the new policies, asylum seekers submit asylum claims will have them processed in Rwanda and will be supported to build a new and prosperous life there.

The new agreement will provide £120 million to support operations, accommodation and integration, similar to the costs incurred in the UK.

The number of people who can be relocated is unlimited.

Operational command over small boats crossings in the English Channel will now be held by the Ministry of Defence, supported with £50 million of new funding for new boats, aerial surveillance, and military personnel.

This builds on the existing taskforce of patrol vessels, Wildcat helicopters, search and rescue aircraft, drones and remotely piloted aircraft.

The Government is also setting up a new asylum accommodation centre in Linton-on-Ouse.

According to Mr Warman, the Nationality and Borders Bill will fix the broken asylum system by allowing the Government for the first time to distinguish between people coming here legally and illegally and for this distinction to affect their status in the UK – breaking the cruel business model of vile people smugglers.

Mr Warman said: “This Conservative Government has done more than any other UK Government to resettle vulnerable people – but only by controlling illegal migration can we protect our capacity to

expand that generosity and properly support people to rebuild their lives.

“That is why I welcome the UK’s new migration and economic development partnership with Rwanda – a fast growing economy that is recognised globally for its record on welcoming and integrating migrants, while we are providing generous protection to those directly fleeing the worst of humanity, by settling thousands of people every year through safe and legal routes.

“It is this Conservative Government that is delivering on the several votes of the British people to control our borders – not to close them.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "“The global migration crisis and how we tackle illegal migration requires new world-leading solutions.

"There are an estimated 80 million people displaced in the world and the global approach to asylum and migration is broken.

“Existing approaches have failed and there is no single solution to tackle these problems.

Change is needed because people are dying attempting to come to the UK illegally.

“Today I have signed a world leading migration partnership with Rwanda which can see those arriving illegally into the UK by dangerous methods relocated to Rwanda to have their claims for asylum considered and, if recognised as refugees, to build their lives there – helping break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life.

“I am delivering the first comprehensive overhaul of the asylum system in decades. At the heart of this approach is fairness so that access to the UK asylum system based on need, not ability to pay people smugglers.

"The demands on the current system, the cost to the taxpayer, and the flagrant abuses are increasing, and the British public have rightly had enough.

“That’s why I am overhauling this broken system, we will continue to support those directly fleeing oppression, persecution and tyranny through safe and legal routes, while deterring illegal entry to the UK and making it easier to remove those from the UK who have no right to be here.”