MP welcomes £510k scheme to provide much-needed toilets for disabled

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman announced the funding as part of a £23.5 million national investment by the Government.

Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities.

They are equipped with hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and can support both users, their families, and carers.

There are currently 1,300 Changing Places toilets in the England, but this announcement provides funding for an additional 500 rooms.

The new rooms will be delivered across a range of public venues, including cinemas, galleries, shopping centres, museums, visitor centres, beaches, parks, and other entertainment spaces – ensuring those with severe disabilities have the resources they need to enjoy public amenities.

Muscular Dystrophy UK is working in partnership with the Government to deliver the additional spaces, and are supporting local authorities in providing technical advice and training.

Commenting, Mr Warman said: "“Our public spaces provide fantastic opportunities to get out and see our communities, so it is only right that everybody can enjoy them.

“That is why I welcome the £510,000 funding, which will help to bring new Changing Places toilets to locations such as cinemas, museums, and libraries.

“The move will ensure that our public spaces and venues are accessible to everyone – bringing equality to our communities as we build back fairer”

Eddie Hughes, Ministerial Disability Champion, said: “It goes without saying that people with severe disabilities, their families and carers should

be able to go shopping, plan a day out or travel without needing to worry about whether they will have access to suitable toilet facilities.