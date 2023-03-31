Six formers from Boston and Skegness enjoyed the opportunity of seeing ‘democracy in action’ on a day in which they also got to pose for pictures outside 10 Downing Street.

Sudents stood outside 10 Downing Street in London.

The students from Boston Grammar School, Boston High School, Skegness Academy and Skegness Grammar School visited the

famous black door as a reward for taking part in the inaugural William Waynflete debate.

Twelve schools from the area took part in last year’s debate, the name of which was inspired by William Waynflete, the son of a Wainflee tmerchant born in 1398, who rose to the highest office of state in the land - Lord Chancellor.

As well as visiting Number 10, the students also enjoyed a tour of the Houses of Parliament and took part in a Q&A session with Matt and the competition judges as well as guests from Parliament including House of Commons Library Director of Research Edward Wood.

The panel passed on their careers advice as well as explaining some of the opportunities available in politics besides being an MP.

Mr Warman commented: “I was keen to establish a debating competition to encourage students to think deeply about some of the issues facing our society and, crucially, to equip them with the skills to consider both sides of a complex argument.

“The visit to the home of modern democracy was an excellent opportunity to see those skills in action with students having the chance to observe opposition MPs challenging Ministers at the despatch box.

I was delighted that parliamentary colleagues joined me to explain some of the careers in Westminster in addition to becoming an MP. The opportunity to visit Downing Street, in addition to the tour of parliament, completed a packed programme of events.

"I look forward to next year’s programme and, on a broader note, am always happy to welcome schools in my constituency to Parliament.’

Chair of Governors at Boston High School Lisa Smith who accompanied the visit said ‘This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to see democracy in action – and to be inspired by the opportunities for careers in parliament.

"We are grateful to Matt for arranging the debate competition and the visit and look forward to defending our winner’s trophy next

