MP welcomes share of £9m for green spaces across East Lindsey

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman

Matt Warman has announced the district will receive a share of £9 million from the government Levelling Up Parks Fund.

East Lindsey is one of seven areas across the East Midlands to receive funding,.

The Fund – which will be distributed to 85 areas across the UK – is designed to help residents to better enjoy green spaces in their communities, which provide a natural sanctuary from the bustling streets of towns and cities.

It will be given to councils and local authorities for parks, formal greens, and community gardens and can be used to build new spaces or revamp existing areas.

Commenting on the award to East Lindsey, Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman said: “Parks and green spaces in my constituency provide a peaceful space for people to relax,

exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

“Therefore, I am delighted that East Lindsey has been awarded a share of the £9 million Levelling Up Parks Fund to improve our local green spaces.

“Thanks to this investment from the Conservative Government, people of all ages will be able to better enjoy the parks and public spaces in our area, while restoring pride in our community.”

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said: “Parks and green spaces are at the heart of our communities, providing sanctuary from the bustling streets of our towns and cities and spaces for people to relax and come together.