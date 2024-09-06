MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins.

The future of Winter Fuel Payments for an estimated 35,000 pensioners in East Lindsey will now be decided by a vote after the Conservatives forced the Government into a U-turn.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under Labour’s original plan to axe the payments for more than 10 million older people across the country, MPs would not have been able to debate the proposal in Parliament.

Following strong pressure from Conservative MPs, including local MP The Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP, and an outcry from millions across the country, the decision to end the payments will be discussed and voted on by every MP in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government will now be forced to defend their cruel plan before a vote and will reveal which MPs are prepared to punish thousands of pensioners in their constituencies.

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice.

Pensioners will lose between £200 and £300 annually to help with their heating bills during the winter, if Labour MPs back this plan.

Conservatives say that between 2010 and 2023, their government had lifted over 200,000 pensioners out of absolute poverty.

The cost of living support following Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine also prevented 400,000 pensioners from falling into absolute poverty after housing costs in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Atkins said: “I oppose Labour’s choice to scrap the Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners. Our success in forcing the Government’s

hand into giving us a vote means l will be able to support the Conservative motion against these cruel cuts and support the thousands of pensioners in our area and across the country.

“Despite their rhetoric, Labour is making a clear choice to give budget-busting pay rises to unionised workforces at the cost of providing vital payments to pensioners.

"It tells you all you need to know about the Government’s priorities as we head towards Autumn and Winter. The Chancellor must reverse this decision so that those who worked hard and saved all their life, live with dignity and security in retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice has welcomed the U-turn. He said:”I have had over 100 letters on unjust winter fuel allowance decision and fully support its restoration “Our casework team is fully on top of cases and every constituent writing should hear back within 48 hours with initial response.”