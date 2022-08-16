MP's un-brie-lieveable visit to Poacher Cheese site

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Atkins at the Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese

Victoria Atkins MP recently visited F W Read & Sons Ltd farm at Ulceby Grange, the home of Lincolnshire Poacher cheese, to speak to brothers and owners Simon and Tim Jones and their team.

Lincolnshire Poacher began as a side project on the brother’s family farm 30 years ago and soon became a favourite with cheese lovers across the country and abroad.

It is stocked in range of bakeries in London and delicatessens in Paris – even in Lima, Peru – and has also been featured on The Great British Menu.

On a tour of the farm, Ms Atkins was shown how this renowned cheese is produced, using their own milk which is piped from the milking shed twice a day, directly into a vat for production and put through the processes that create their famous cheese.

The Jones brothers also spoke to Ms Atikins about their goals for the future, and their pride in increasing their sustainability through their on-site 30-metre wind turbine.

Ms Atkins said: “It was a pleasure to visit Lincolnshire Poacher cheese to see Simon and Tim again. It was great to visit the farm in person and see how they are keeping alive an important aspect of our food heritage whilst utilising renewable energy.