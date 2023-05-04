Two councillors who together have served the community for a total of 60 years are stepping down from Ingoldmells Parish Council.

Coun Len Hemingway and Coun Mick Holyer who

The local elections mark the end of an era for Len Hemingway and Mick Holyer, who have both served in the chair during their time.

Mr Holyer, who has served 40 years, was runner-up as Best Councillor of the Year in the Lincolnshire Association of Local Councils (LALC) awards earlier this year.

He has served on the Cemetery Committee for many years and is still an Addlethorpe Parish Councillor.

"The reason I have served so long is because I lived in Ingoldmells for over 40 years and considered it ‘my village’.

"I moved to Skegness five years ago when I retired so I think it’s time to step down down.”

Still taking an active roll in the local library, Mick still has a busy few weeks ahead of him as he has received an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III

to attend a Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his services to the community.

He added: “It’s a great honour to have been invited.”

Mr Hemingway has served on the council for 20 years and says he is proud of what has been achieved in that time.

"There have been a lot of changes but one of the main things was getting the speed restrictions,” he said.

"I have enjoyed my time on the council but feel it is time to hand over to someone new.

