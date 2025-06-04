MSKP-11-06-25-nursing

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:03 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 08:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

People are being asked to take part in a survey on Lincolnshire’s children and young people’s (CYP) nursing service to ensure it is still supporting families.

The CYP nursing service is part of the Children’s 0-19 Health Service and is a targeted public health service for Lincolnshire CYP who are in school year 1 up to the age of 19 years – or 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities.

The team consists of qualified nurses with experience working with CYP, who can help those with long-term medical conditions or more complex health needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynn Wilkinson, lead nurse, said: “The CYP nursing service supports the delivery of the national 5-19 Healthy Child Programme, along with other services in Lincolnshire.

Your views are needed on the children and young people’s nursing service in Lincolnshire.Your views are needed on the children and young people’s nursing service in Lincolnshire.
Your views are needed on the children and young people’s nursing service in Lincolnshire.

“Following updates to the national guidance for the programme, we are reviewing our CYP nursing service to ensure it’s still supporting families effectively.

"As a result, we’re asking families to share their feedback on their experiences with the service.”

To take part in the survey, visit www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.ukhttp://www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk. The survey runs until July 3, 2025.

Related topics:Lincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice