People are being asked to take part in a survey on Lincolnshire’s children and young people’s (CYP) nursing service to ensure it is still supporting families.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CYP nursing service is part of the Children’s 0-19 Health Service and is a targeted public health service for Lincolnshire CYP who are in school year 1 up to the age of 19 years – or 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities.

The team consists of qualified nurses with experience working with CYP, who can help those with long-term medical conditions or more complex health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Wilkinson, lead nurse, said: “The CYP nursing service supports the delivery of the national 5-19 Healthy Child Programme, along with other services in Lincolnshire.

Your views are needed on the children and young people’s nursing service in Lincolnshire.

“Following updates to the national guidance for the programme, we are reviewing our CYP nursing service to ensure it’s still supporting families effectively.

"As a result, we’re asking families to share their feedback on their experiences with the service.”

To take part in the survey, visit www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.ukhttp://www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk. The survey runs until July 3, 2025.