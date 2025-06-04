MSKP-11-06-25-nursing
The CYP nursing service is part of the Children’s 0-19 Health Service and is a targeted public health service for Lincolnshire CYP who are in school year 1 up to the age of 19 years – or 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities.
The team consists of qualified nurses with experience working with CYP, who can help those with long-term medical conditions or more complex health needs.
Lynn Wilkinson, lead nurse, said: “The CYP nursing service supports the delivery of the national 5-19 Healthy Child Programme, along with other services in Lincolnshire.
“Following updates to the national guidance for the programme, we are reviewing our CYP nursing service to ensure it’s still supporting families effectively.
"As a result, we’re asking families to share their feedback on their experiences with the service.”
To take part in the survey, visit www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.ukhttp://www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk. The survey runs until July 3, 2025.
