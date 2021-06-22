Mugs support homeless in Lincolnshire

(Left to right) Bethan Tibbles-Hammond, Danielle Whisker, Louise Cameron and Val Moore (Lincolnshire YMCA) and Tara Bellamy (Duncan & Toplis) outside the Nomad Centre

East Midlands accountancy and business adviser, Duncan & Toplis has donated more than 300 mugs to YMCA Lincolnshire for users of its Nomad homeless shelter and its supported living accommodation.

The Nomad Centre is the only direct access night shelter service in Lincolnshire, and provides en-suite accommodation, as well as laundry, three meals a day and a safe and supportive environment to help adults with the greatest need to move forward with their lives.

The charity also has 132 units of supported living accommodation across the city of Lincoln which aims to help people move from a position of vulnerability and dependence to greater levels of freedom and independence.

The mugs from Duncan & Toplis.

As part of a brand refresh at Duncan & Toplis, the company collected the 300 branded mugs from across its 11 offices in the region, and after being cleaned and checked for quality, the mugs were delivered to Nomad ready to be distributed across the YMCA’s facilities.

Louise Cameron, a case worker at YMCA Lincolnshire’s Nomad Centre said: “On behalf of all residents at YMCA, we would like to thank Duncan & Toplis for their generous donation of mugs! These mugs will be distributed between the NOMAD emergency accommodation, YMCA hostel and move-on accommodation.

“The donation of these mugs means residents will be able to be provided with hot drinks for the duration of their stay, making them feel at home.

"As well as this being an integral part of the initial support we offer here at NOMAD, the mugs will be used at the hostel to continue the support for those accessing our services. In addition to this, the mugs will be given to residents who are ready to move on from the hostel to other housing services as part of starter packs to prepare them for independent living.”

Tara Bellamy, director at Duncan & Toplis said: “We’re really proud of being able to donate hundreds of mugs to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community to have a hot cup of tea when they’re using YMCA Lincolnshire’s accommodation and shelters.

“The mugs have been used by team members and visitors across our offices, and while our team is working from home, we’ve taken the opportunity to replace the mugs with ones that reflect our new branding.