Multi-agency Operation Clean Sweep tackles waste crime in Boston and Skegness

Operation Clean Sweep saw inspections in Boston and site visits in Skegness conducted by the Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership.

The operation resulted in:

Five vehicles found carrying waste unlawfully

Three vehicles seized

One new illegal waste site discovered

Multiple fines issued for waste offences

The multi-agency operation was led by the Environment Agency and involved Lincolnshire Police, British Transport Police, Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council, and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) working together to detect and disrupt illegal waste activities.

In Boston, teams conducted roadside stops and inspections of vehicles capable of carrying waste, with 25 vehicles inspected in total. Of the six vehicles found carrying waste, five were doing so unlawfully. Some had no explanation for their final destination, while two were carrying hazardous waste insecurely.

Boston Borough Council issued six £300 fines for waste offences and six notices to produce documents. Lincolnshire Police issued seven fines, 19 traffic offence reports, one summons and one caution. The DVSA issued 11 prohibition notices preventing onward journeys.

At the same time, two waste sites were visited in Skegness. One site was found breaching scrap metal legislation designed to prevent metal theft, while the other was identified as an illegal waste site.

Stuart Hoyle, Environment Agency Waste Crime Specialist, said: "Large scale waste crime and fly-tipping can only happen through the use of vehicles, which is why operations such as Clean Sweep are vital for tackling waste crime. Last week’s operation uncovered crime, prevented offences and gathered a wealth of intelligence to aid future investigations.

“The operation isn’t possible without the collaboration of partners, so I would like to thank all Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership agencies, in particular the Roads Policing for its excellent work, and Boston United Football Club for the use of their grounds for vehicle inspections.”

Callum Butler, Environmental Portfolio Holder at Boston Borough Council, said: "Tackling waste crime is a priority for our borough, and Operation Clean Sweep demonstrates the power of partnership working in keeping our community clean and safe. By bringing together multiple agencies, we can identify and disrupt those who fail to dispose of waste responsibly, ensuring that those who follow the rules are protected."

Waste crime is not victimless: It damages the environment, harms local communities and undercuts legitimate businesses that operate within the law.

If you suspect illegal waste activities, report it to our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Operation Clean Sweep Multiple vehicles were seized during Operation Clean Sweep. Photo: Environment Agency

2 . Operation Clean Sweep Multiple fines issued for waste offences. Photo: Environment Agency

3 . Operation Clean Sweep Boston Borough Council issued six £300 fines for waste offences Photo: Environment Agency