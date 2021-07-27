Multi-million pound new housing scheme

Grinter Close. Photo: Google Street View

The proposal by North Kesteven District Council to regenerate its former sheltered housing at Grinter House and Grinter Close was approved unanimously by the authority’s Eastgate Planning subcommittee yesterday (Tuesday).

Grinter Close is a collection of 12 one-bedroomed flats arranged in blocks of four which were built in 1965. These flats and a detached bungalow on Chapel Lane will now be demolished and replaced by 18 new homes, including two-bedroomed flats, two-bedroomed bungalows, two and three-bedroomed homes and a four bedroomed house.

Grinter House, located on Grinter Close, is a building made up of 14 one-bedroomed flats for the elderly that has suffered from low occupancy. It was built in 1965 and was last refurbished in the 1990s.

The new planning permission now means it will be remodelled to create 16 affordable flats each with their own entrance and increased floor space, offering better quality homes built to the Fabric First energy-saving standard.

The Council believes the development will breathe new life into the site and give modern accommodation to meet the needs of local people. The layout is also considered to compliment the character of the neighbouring area whilst delivering high quality homes to meet local needs and create a strong sense of place.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Richard Wright said: “Both Grinter House and Grinter Close had sadly been suffering from low occupancy for a prolonged period of time and weren’t capable of meeting the growing and changing housing needs in our District.

“By replacing the existing properties on Grinter Close and bungalow on Chapel Lane and remodelling Grinter House, we’ll be able to bring forward new homes that meet the high standard of housing needed now and for the future that our residents expect.

“The number of council properties here will go up from 28 to 34 and these homes will better meet the demand for modern homes which suit a range of different requirements.”

Each bungalow and house will have two off-street parking spaces and each flat will have one space. Access to the site will be along a newly configured access road. They have received support from Council teams, help with moving costs and a home loss payment. So far 20 moves have taken place.

Coun Wright added: “We can’t thank all the households involved enough. It is through their understanding, vision and selflessness, along with the hard work of our teams, that this scheme is possible and others in the future may enjoy the high quality homes they need.”