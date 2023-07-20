A seven-year-old pupil at a Skegness school and her mum are ready for the holidays with a cool new haircut after raising more than £1,000 for charity.

Lily has cut her hair for the Little Princes Trust.

Lily from the Richmond School and her mum, Morven Smith, have donated 13 inches of their hair each to raise money for the Little Princes Trust.

They donated their hair two years ago but never this much and never at the same time.

"We didn’t realise it costs over £700 for the charity to create each wig following receiving their donations,” said Morven.

"We would love to be able to raise enough to help them make one wig from our donations.”

Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

The charity was inspired by the parents of Hannah Tarplee who sadly died in 2005 after being diagnosed with a Wilms tumour. Hannah loved her hair and losing it was very traumatic for her. Her parents, Wendy and Simon, searched high and low to find a wig suitable for Hannah, during her treatment and when they found one, it had a hugely positive effect on her.

Wendy and Simon felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity, which is now one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

Going - Lily ready for her hair cut.

Joanne Hazard of the Richmond School said they were very proud of Lily and her mum for doing this.

To make a donation, visit the JustGiving Page at justgiving.com