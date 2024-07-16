The Ark Animal Rescue’s assistant manager ​Laura Wootton and her eight-year-old daughter Belle took on the Lincoln Inflatable 5k challenge to raise funds for their family’s charity.

The Ark was founded in North Somercotes in 1986 by Pauline Rice, taking on animals of all shapes and sizes including cats, dogs, goats, pigs, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, donkeys, and horses.

Pauline died in 2017 and her daughter Sue and granddaughter Laura took on the charity, and Laura and Belle hope to boost the Ark’s funds with their challenge, also accompanied by relative Suzie Wootton and her daughter Aurora, 5.

On Saturday July 13, Laura and Belle completed the challenge, which involved 35 obstacles including swing ropes, climbing obstacles, and more, and Laura said Belle did really well:

"She got tired about half-way round but we encouraged her that she was helping so many animals and she got through it – she was so proud of herself,” Laura said.

The challenge by the mum and daughter duo has raised around £915 so far with donations still coming in – and just in time as the Ark has had to spend hundreds of pounds for the care of a young, pregnant cat who came into their care.

Coco is just eight months old, still a kitten herself, and was heavily pregnant when the Ark took her in. Laura managed to assist the safe delivery of two of her five kittens last week, but then it was found that two more were in the breech position and she had to be rushed to the vet for an emergency Caesarian section.

Thankfully, all the kittens were born safely, and Coco was spayed and microchipped in the same operation so she’ll never have to go through delivery again – but her operation and care has cost the Ark £600, so Laura and Belle’s fundraiser has come at just the right time.

Laura said: “This is a example of where our money goes, and Belle was so happy that her efforts will help animals like Coco.”

The Ark is full to bursting with animals in need of new homes, and Laura said they have many older cats and dogs who are being overlooked for new homes compared to their younger counterparts.

"It’s so sad, as they’ve given someone all these years of love and now they need that in return.”

You can see just a selection of the animals in the Ark in need of new homes in our online gallery above, ranging from cats and dogs to guinea pigs and goats.

To view the Ark Animal rescue’s animals in need of a home, visit https://arkanimalrescue.co.uk/

1 . IMG-20240713-WA0035.jpg Laura and Belle completed the Inflatable Run. Photo: Laura

2 . pro-uF1i3vXs.jpeg Coco and her kittens. Photo: ark

3 . pablo.jpeg Pablo came into the Ark as a stray. He has now been neutered and ready for his forever home. He will never let you miss his mealtimes and loves his food and a cheeky treat. He's had it tough for a little while, but is learning to relax and accept love and strokes. Photo: Ark