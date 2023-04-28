A heartbroken mother has launched a petition to improve caravan safety after her two-year-old daughter died in a fire in Ingoldmells.

Louisiana Brooke Dolan died in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

Louisiana Brooke Dolan died on a family holiday with her mum, Natasha Broadley, and three siblings at Sealands Caravan Park in August last year when the fire broke out.

A verdict of accidental death was delivered at an inquest into her death, which has been told the toddler was believed to have died from the inhalation of products of combustion. The cause if the fire has not been determined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Single mum Natasha told Lincolnshire World the whole family continued to struggle to come to terms with their tragic loss and the inquest had brought back horrific memories of the fire.

Natasha Broadley with her daughter, Louisiana, who died in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

"I was in the shower when the fire started and managed to save the others but I couldn’t find Louisiana,” recalled Natasha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The smoke was so dense I couldn’t see and remember patting around for her – but I had to leave her.

"It haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Natasha, who now lives in Newark, launched the change.org petition with the intention of creating a law that makes it mandatory for caravans to have smoke alarms and annual boiler certification, or face prosecution. She hopes to get the support of Newark MP Robert Jenrick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I can’t believe there is not a law that states there has to be a smoke alarm in a caravan and that annual gas safety checks for static caravans are not mandatory in UK.

”That’s what I want to change – so no other family has to go through what we have.”

Natasha said since launching the petition, which already has over 2,000 signatures she has been overwhelmed by the public support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had over 1,000 messages when I launched it – it’s been amazing.

"When we lost Louisiana I think I was numb.

"The response when people started hearing about the petition time has made me very emotional.

"We could all have been saved that day, so I will fight for that law for Louisiana.”

Advertisement

Advertisement