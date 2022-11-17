Mum facing redundancy hoping for career in spotlight after competition success

A Lincolnshire mum facing redundancy has been plunged into the spotlight by being placed in the World Semi Final of the Sanremo Senior Singing Competition.

Katy with Perry Canastrari from Canada who came second in his category for over 59-year-olds.

Katy Divilly, 41, has performed across the county including as a regular on the stage at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness as principal singer.

She has been a a student of the Janice Sutton Theatre school since the age of four – and performed with local amateur societies in various concerts and productions, including the Louth Playgoers, Boston Operatic Society and Skegness Musical Theatre Company.

However, this year she started a solo career this year touring the county in various venues as "Broadway Baby" and "Katy D".

Now after her success in the competition singing ‘As If we Never Said Goodbye’ from Sunset Boulevard (Andrew Lloyd Webber), she is hoping her career take off because The Lumley in Skegness where she worked as office manager has closed and she is facing redundancy.

"I first applied to the Sanremo Senior Singing Competition via the internet which required me to send in video footage of me singing a song of choice,” she said. “

“I completely forgot about the competition until I received an email two months' later inviting me to the World Semi Final in Sanremo, Italy, at the world-famous Ariston Theatre.

"There were 900 entries and, from these, 60 performers were selected for the semi-final.

"After performing in the semi-final, 30 artists were chosen for the Grand Final which took place at the same time - of which I was selected and placed 3rd in the world overall.

"I was the only singer representing Great Britain. Performers travelled from all over the world: Brazil, Malaysia, Canada, Holland, Austria, USA to name but a few.

"Most of the contestants had established careers in the music industryin their home countries and so I felt overwhelmed and honoured to have been involved.”

Katy, who is married with four children including one in university in York, travelled with her mum, Margaret Meadows, who supported her for the five days she was in Italy.