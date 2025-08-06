Mum left “terrified” after being stung over 100 times by wasps while on holiday in Skegness

A mum who was stung more than 100 times by a swarm of wasps while on holiday in Skegness has described how she has been left “terrified” of going out.

Alison Riley, from Leeds, was staying with her husband and children at Haven Skegness Holiday Park and had gone for a walk when “in a split second” she was surrounded by the insects.

The 34-year-old told the BBC she was stung all over her body, including on her scalp, and was left in "absolutely agony".

"I just ran screaming, hoping that someone would help me,” she said.

Alison Riley speaking to the BBC about the wasp attack.

"I was absolutely terrified. I remember dropping to my knees and shouting, what do I do?

"I was in absolute agony. The only way I can describe the pain is like my head was on fire, and my legs were burning."

In a BBC television interview, she said other holidaymakers came out of their caravans to help her, and spent about 15 minutes trying to get the insects off.

They resorted to spraying her with cold water from a nearby fire hose.

The wasp stings on Alison Riley's back.

She added: "It just felt like tiny little needles constantly going at my legs and my head, and intense burning and throbbing."

Alison said the wasps were even caught down her leggings

Paramedics wre in the scene within about 45 minutes and pain relief was administered.

Pest control arrived within six hours and removed a hidden nest from the edge of one of the paths in the park, said Alison.

Alison said her legs felt like they were burning.

She said: "I don't know how it happened. I'm assuming I stepped on the nest, or I got too close and they didn't like it."

A week after the incident, Ms Riley added that the pain had subsided, but the bites were still itchy. But she said she remains anxious about going out.

She added: “Even at home, I'm still terrified of going out. I'm hyper vigilant, I'm looking around, I'm really aware of my surroundings, looking out for anything that flies."

A spokesperson for Haven told the BBC: "As soon as we were made aware of the wasp nest, the area was immediately cordoned off, and our pest control team quickly resolved the issue.

"We are very sorry that Ms Riley had this experience at our park and wish her a swift recovery. We hope to welcome her back in the future."