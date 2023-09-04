Mum reveals pupils' sadness over closure of Viking School in Skegness
Mariola Vernon was one of the mums who met the Standard outside the school in Church Road North after the shock announcement just days to go before the end of the school holidays.
As reported at the time she, like the others, had no idea where her child would be starting the new term.
Fortunately, her child and three others have now secured a place at the same village school – and according to Lincolnshire County Council only two are left without places.
"This weekend I have put away my daughter’s school uniform from the Viking and it was very upsetting, so many memories and achievements – little badges that were pinned up to the lapels, all for being a great student and a good person,” said Mariola.
"I had to sit for a while and take a deep breath as my daughter said, ‘Mummy I tried so hard to get those badges’. Now it’s all gone.”
She said securing a place at a village school was ‘bitter sweet’.
"It’s about 25 minutes drive from where we live, so we will have to spend a lot of time on drop-offs and pick-ups,” she said. “This will be difficult as both my husband and I work.
"Last year I had a baby which means, the baby will have to travel before he can be taken to nursery. It’s not ideal but what can we do?!
"I just hope my daughter and other children find friends and happiness in their new schools.”