"I’m still haunted by ‘what ifs’ and how things could have been different if the fire alarm had detected smoke.”

A mum whose two-year-old daughter died in a caravan blaze while on a family holiday in Ingoldmells says she "has hope" after a meeting with ministers.

Natasha Broadley, (third right) with (from left) best friend Sacha Green, MP for Newark, Robert Jenrick, and Chris Philp MP, Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire.

Single mum Natasha Broadley is campaigning for annual gas checks at caravan parks to become a mandatory requirement following the tragedy in 2021.

She and her four children were staying at the Sealands park when their caravan caught fire. Three of the children and Natasha escaped safely, but the youngest daughter, Louisiana-Brook, sadly passed away.

Natasha , who now lives in Newark, launched the change.org petition in April.

Having enlisted support of Newark MP Robert Jenrick, she met with police and fire minister Chris Philp who has pledged to support a national campaign on caravan safety.

"I have come away with hope because that is what I wanted,” Natasha told Lincolnshire World. “Everyone should feel safe when they go on a family holiday and now thanks to Louisiana they will.

"My baby girl will be saving millions of lives.”

Along with fire and police minister Chris Philp, Natasha met representatives of the National Caravan Council and the British Holidays and Home Park Association in London to discuss her petition.

“It was such a surreal day,” said Natasha who said she had never visited London before and was overwhelmed by the experience.

"The ministers were so lovely and supportive.”

An inquest into the Louisiana's death in April heard that the gas safety certificate for the boiler in their caravan expired on 23 August, 2021.

"I vowed I would not just accept the Coroner’s verdict that it was an accidental death and now something will be done," said Natasha.

"It took seven minutes for my caravan to burn. I could have had six minutes to get out, not 60 seconds.

"I’m still haunted by ‘what ifs’ and how things could have been different if the fire alarm had detected smoke.”

MP for Newark, Robert Jenrick, told the BBC: "It is not right that somebody could fail to have a fire alarm that is not working... or a gas safety certificate.