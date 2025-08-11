Mum’s appeal after daughter, 15, injured in cycle collision

The collision is said to have happened on Eastwood Road, near the turning for Woodthorpe Avenue. Photo: Google Streetview

A Boston mum is appealing for witnesses to share doorbell or dashcam footage with police which may include evidence regarding a collision between a car and bicycle which left her 15-year-old daughter in hospital with head injuries.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers were called after a collision took place involving a car and a cyclist on Eastwood Road in Fishtoft on July 15 shortly after 8pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The cyclist suffered head injuries. The driver was issued with a traffic offence report for driving without insurance.”

A traffic offence report is similar or equivalent to a fine/ticket.

Mum Fiona Rayner, of Union Street, Boston, explained that her daughter, Kelsi Mae Bell, 15, was cycling from home to visit a friend in Toot Lane when the incident took place close to the turning for Woodthorpe Avenue.

She said her bicycle suffered damage to the rear wheel and right hand side pedal, but her daughter has no memory of the incident after being rushed to Pilgrim Hospital by ambulance with head injuries.

She said police investigations have found no witness evidence from neighbours and no motorists near the scene at the time had come forward with any further details to shed light on the circumstances resulting in the police unable to take any further action.

Ms Rayner said Kelsi, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe bruising and has received stitches to her head. “She remembers a car coming towards her and then nothing after that.

"There must have been some drivers coming past that evening.

"My daughter was rushed to A&E and was being sick and having headaches. Her initial scan came back clear, but going back the next day they found some bleeding on her brain on the left hand side and she was admitted onto the children’s ward. She is now back home and is fine apart from occasional headaches.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 referring to Incident 0486, occurrence number 25000414853.