Mums challenging 'boys club' with DJing classes

Ladies who have always wanted to have a go at spinning the decks are being invited to join the Mothership.

By Rachel Armitage2
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT
Esther Gravett and Sara Cunningham with workshop leader, Jo Roberts (right).
Esther Gravett and Sara Cunningham with workshop leader, Jo Roberts (right).
Esther Gravett and Sara Cunningham with workshop leader, Jo Roberts (right).

Jo Roberts and Lindsay McKinnell, of Mothership DJs have started their own DJ classes for like-minded people to try their hand at making music.

The pair started their own DJing as a side hobby around 12 years ago after spotting a gap in the market here in Louth:

"I’ve always loved dance music, but I never thought about DJing as there aren’t many female DJs out there,” Jo explained, “Then Lindsay and I were talking and said that we wished there was somewhere in Louth offering our kind of music.”

And so Mothership DJs was launched, as a nod to the two friends being mums, and offering a range of music to suit all tastes – ranging from 90s dance and trance music, rave music such as the Prodigy, and drum ‘n’ bass right through to 80s disco classics – at a variety of events and festivals.

"We really love being DJs and it’s great fun, but even now, there aren’t many female DJs,” Jo explained, “What we think puts people off is that DJing is seen as being a bit of a boys club and it can be quite intimidating, so we decided to see if other women in Louth wanted to have a go too.”

Mothership is now offering a digital DJing masterclass at NTKO Gallery in Louth, with the first class held on Wednesday (March 15).

"The NTKO Gallery have been fantastic as they like to do things differently and support local causes in society,” said Jo.

“For us, DJing is really joyful and it’s all about having fun and dancing and that’s what we want to bring to what we do.

"We were really pleased with how the first class went, there were six people there so everyone was able to have a go and see what each of the buttons and mixers does, we hope at future classes people can bring their own music clips and have a go at mixing their own tracks.”

Mothership DJs will also be taking part at Soul Escape festival in Welbourn this summer.

To enquire about joining one of the Mothership’s DJing masterclasses, or for more information, message their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MothershipDJs