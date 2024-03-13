Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accolade has been given to the Village Church Farm Museum in Skegness ahead of a busy season of activities.

Accreditation – Administered by Arts Council England on behalf of the UK Accreditation Partnership – is the benchmark for well-run Museums and Galleries.

It means that The Village Church Farm Museum is properly managed and governed to the nationally agreed industry standard and shows the museum takes proper care of its collections, sharing them with visitors and keeping them safe for future generations.

The announcement comes with the appointment of three new directors – chairman Paul Dixon and joint vice-chairmen Bob Walker, and the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Pete Barry.

Working in collaboration with Naomi Walton, the manager of the Village Church Farm, and her dedicated team of staff and volunteers, they have undertaken a mission to deliver a variety of exciting activities and events throughout the year.

At the heart of the museum is a Georgian/Victorian farmhouse, which is the oldest house in Skegness, showcasing a fascinating glimpse into life spanning over 300 years.

With an impressive collection, workshops, demonstrations and themed events, the Museum offers something of interest for family members of all ages.

From April to October, the Museum welcomes visitors from Monday to Sunday between 10 am and 4 pm, and from November to March, Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. The Museum does not open on Thursdays throughout the year.