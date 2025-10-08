Museum in Skegness celebrates government renewal fund award of more than £14k

Volunteers at a historic farmstead in Skegness dating back to the 18th century are celebrating after receiving a slice of a £20 million government Museum Renewal Fund.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Village Church Farm Museum is to benefit by a £14,085 share of the fund, meaning thousands of people across the East Midlands will be able to continue to celebrate their local heritage.

Church Farm museum is one of four civic museums in the East Midlands, including Derby Museums and Sharpe’s Pottery Heritage and Arts Trust, which will receive more than £900,000 between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Naomi Walton met with board directors, members and volunteers to celebrate the news after what has been a challenging year for the attraction.

Directors at The Village Church Farm Mueum, with Manager Naomi Walton (front left), celebrating the government award of £14,000.

"This is amazing news and the biggest grant we have ever been awarded,” commented Naomi. “We have had an amazing summer of events which could have been better had not we hit by some bad weather.

"We have also managed to increase our footfall by 1,000, but there are still those that tell us they didn’t know we were here.

“This money will be a lifelife for us to not only help us through the quieter times during the winter but also help us work on a new a marketing plan including better signage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Museum Renewal Fund will improve public access to collections, protect community and educational programmes, and help to ensure treasured local and regional museums are fit for the future.

The Village Church Farm Museum in Skegness has been awarded a renewal fund of more than £14k.

It is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, announced by the Culture Secretary in February 2025 as part of the Government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities nationwide.

Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "Museums offer a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, be inspired and delve into our rich history, helping to understand the stories that led us to where we are today.

“The Museum Renewal Fund is contributing to the delivery of our Plan for Change. It ensures much-loved civic museums across the East Midlands can remain open and continue to provide opportunities for future generations to learn about our shared heritage and how their local community has played its part in our national story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: “Museums can inspire, empower and enrich people’s lives. The Museum Renewal Fund aims to help museums become more financially resilient so they can build for a more sustainable future.

“We’re pleased that so many museums across the Midlands will benefit from this investment. As well as helping these museums to become more financially stable, the funding will help to secure employment and protect public access to museum collections. This will ensure more people can learn, discover, and be inspired by the stories of our region’s rich histories.”

The Village Church Farm is an open-air museum and historic attraction in Skegness. It is a preserved farmstead that offers visitors a glimpse into rural life in the area's past.

Its Georgian/Victorian Farmhouse was built in 1760, making it over 265 years old and the oldest house in Skegness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site features several restored buildings, including a farmhouse, a forge, a milking shed, and a chapel, all dating from different periods.

Exhibits show how people lived and worked on the farm, with displays of historic tools, machinery, and household items.

The Village Church Farm also hosts special events throughout the year, such as paranormal events and re-enactments.

Location: Church Road South, Skegness, GB, PE25 2HF.