Museum in Skegness embraces spring with  a bang - and there is more to come

By christina redford
Published 28th May 2025, 16:27 BST
A Skegness museum is embracing spring with a bang with their latest event set in wartime.

The Village Church Farm Museum took a step back in time to the1940’s, with sights and sounds from the home front to the frontline, living history displays from some of the best UK reenactment groups, military and civilian vehicles and vintage vocalists Rachel Bee and Becky-Jayne.

Hot and cold food was also available in the naafi.

The volunteer-run museum in Church Road South gives a glimpse of life in Skegness over 300 years and is now open for the summer season. Their next event on May 30-31 is the Turkey Creek Renegades Western Camp – a wild west event set in 1800’s America. There will be fast draw shoot outs, campfire cooking, roping, knife throwing and horseshoe pitchin.

Entry is by donation.

