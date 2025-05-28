Museum in Skegness embraces spring with  a bang - and there is more to come

The Village Church Farm Museum took a step back in time to the1940’s, with sights and sounds from the home front to the frontline, living history displays from some of the best UK reenactment groups, military and civilian vehicles and vintage vocalists Rachel Bee and Becky-Jayne.

Hot and cold food was also available in the naafi.

The volunteer-run museum in Church Road South gives a glimpse of life in Skegness over 300 years and is now open for the summer season. Their next event on May 30-31 is the Turkey Creek Renegades Western Camp – a wild west event set in 1800’s America. There will be fast draw shoot outs, campfire cooking, roping, knife throwing and horseshoe pitchin.

Entry is by donation.

1 . Wartime Village Flying the flag at the Village Church Farm Museum wartime event. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Wartime Village Military vehicles were on dosplay. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Wartime Village Period costumes added to the 1940's theme. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Wartime Village Our photographer spotted this foxy lady. Photo: Barry Robinson