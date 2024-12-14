Museum in Skegness is gifted ride-on mower in memory of former Mayoress

A farm museum is ready to roll into a clean cut 2025 after the gift of ride-on lawn mower in memory of a former Mayoress.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Pete Barry presented the mower to The Village Church Farm to mark the first anniversary of the death of his wife, Christine.

Since becoming a trustee and vice-chairman of the historic open-air museum of local and agricultural history, Coun Barry has spent many hours cutting grass on the three-acre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They desperately needed a new mower and Christine loved The Village Church Farm so buying one in her memory seemed to be an ideal tribute,” he said.

Coun Pete Barry (right) with the ride-on mower he presented to The Village Church Farm museum in Skegness. Also pictured are (from left) Simon Baker, Nicola Barry, Julie Hare, Ernie Hare, Maxeen Walton and manager Naomi Walton. Photo: Pete Barry.

"There is a plaque on it so Christine and her love of the museum will be remembered. Now she’ll be with me every time I cut grass.”

The next event at the Village Chrurch Farm Museum is the rescheduled Twinkle Night tomorrow (Sunday) from 4.30pm. The festive event will include music from Skegness Silver Band, hot drinks and mince pies. Entry by donaton.