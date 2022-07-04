Music award is high note for Skegness Grammar School

Jude Hunton, Principal of Skegness Grammar School.

Skegness Grammar School was selected from 34 academies in the trust for its unique and excellent music provision, and was congratulated for placing music at the heart of school life with a vibrant extra-curricular music programme.

DRET say the school has delivered a full series of concerts, engaged community organisations and raised significant sums of money as part of the programme. The number of students engaging in instrumental music lessons has also increased three-fold.

Excited members of staff watched the virtual awards ceremony, sponsored by Bromcom, live from the staff room, as it was streamed to all DRET schools from London to Hull .

The Inspiration Awards provides educators, staff and pupils across DRET the opportunity to celebrate and commend the outstanding work of 1,800 exceptional teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and leaders nationwide.

They are funded by sponsors’ donations, and proceeds go to the Trust’s Inspiration Fund, which enables the David Ross Education Trust to provide life-changing and character-building enrichment opportunities to 13,000 state school pupils across the country.

A wide range of opportunities made possible by the Inspiration Fund are normally only available to pupils in fee-paying or public schools, including talent support programmes, bursaries, flagship competitions and events, specialist tutoring or coaching, and much more.

Jude Hunton, Principal of Skegness Grammar School, said: “We are so proud of our music department, and our talented music students, at Skegness Grammar.

“The award recognised the amazing performances from our students and has rightly credited this to the work from our fantastic head of music, Alex Green, and the multi-talented music teacher Emily Spelman.

“We also have a team of brilliant peripatetic musicians who work tirelessly to teach our wonderful young people.

“And finally, a huge thank you to the families who support their children in learning music. We are grateful to you and are privileged to be with you on your journey.”