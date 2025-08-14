'Music, tea and cupcakes, service and wreath laying': VJ Day 80 commemorations and celebrations underway in Skegness

VJ (Victory in Japan) Day 80 commemorations and end of the Second World War celebrations underway in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

A community event is taking place in Skegness today (Friday) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory in Japan) Day and the end of the Second World War.

Families are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue to share a moment of celebration in Tower Gardens, where there will be music and free cupcakes and tea at at Cafe Dansant.

Highlights are 1940’s duo the Infinity Belles, followed by Boston Dance Jive group at 11.10am.

The day will also feature a national two-minute silence at noon, followed by wreath laying at the Branch Memorial in the Memorial Gardens and a short service at St. Matthew’s Church at 2pm.

Crowds gathering to mark this historic day.

A 96-year-old Burma Star veteran will lay a wreath at the memorial and the lighting of a beacon near the RNLI Station will conclude the day's events at 8pm.

The event in Skegness is part of a larger commemoration of VJ Day, which is also being marked by a national service at the National Memorial Arboretum, featuring Their Majesties The King and Queen, according to The Royal British Legion. The national service will include a flypast by the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, according to The Royal British Legion.

The commemoration in Skegness and the national event are important opportunities to remember and pay tribute to all those who served in the Far East during World War II. The service in Skegness is particularly poignant as it will be one of the last opportunities for the veteran to lay a wreath at the memorial,

Here's a breakdown of the events:

1940's entertainment is on the programme of events in Tower Gardens, Skegnes.

10am: VJ Day 80th Anniversary event in Tower Gardens, with free refreshments at Cafe Dansant.

12noon: National two-minute silence, followed by wreath laying at the Branch Memorial and Memorial Gardens.

2pm: Short service at St. Matthews Church.

8pm: Lighting of the Beacon.