'My way to say thank you' - Boston-area mum abseils Anfield in aid of hospitals that cared for premature son

Emma Kane, of Wyberton, completing her abseil at Anfield as a fundraiser for Lincolnshire hospitals.

A mum from the Boston area has completed a charity abseil at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium as a thank you to the hospitals she credits with saving her son’s life.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Kane, of Wyberton, took on the 100ft challenge at the home of The Reds – her chosen team since she was 10 years old – in aid of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

She said: “My son, Jack, was born eight weeks premature and spent the first three weeks of his life at the neonatal units at Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The abseil is my way to say thank you to all the staff for the exemplary care he received.”

Emma Kane presenting her donation to the team at Pilgrim Hospital Neonatal Unit.

Emma raised £650 through her effort, surpassing her target of £500.

She recently returned to the neonatal unit at Pilgrim Hospital to thank some of the staff who looked after Jack following his birth in February 2024.

When Jack was born, his lungs were not fully formed and he was unable to breathe independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was placed on a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine, which helped him to breathe by delivering air into his lungs through small tubes inserted into his nose.

Baby Jack on the CPAP machine at Lincoln County Hospital.

It took 12 hours to stabilise him, to ensure he was able to be safely transferred to Lincoln County Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, where he could receive more specialist care.

Emma said: “You forget how small and vulnerable the babies are and how much looking after they need.

“I feel so proud to have raised this money and know that whatever my donation can go towards, whether a small item or part of a big machine like the CPAP machine that kept Jack alive, every penny will help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group chief executive Prof Karen Dunderdale was full of praise for Emma, particularly as she is a Liverpool FC fan.

Mum Emma Kane, of Wyberton, with Jack.

She said: “I know how big that football stadium is and as such it was very courageous of Emma to take on this challenge. We are so grateful for her raising funds for our neonatal units.”

In 2024, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity received more than £1million in donations and funded projects across the county’s hospitals in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth.

For more information on how to support the charity’s work, visit www.ulhcharity.org.uk.