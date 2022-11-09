Mystery knitter delights villagers near Boston with their 'yarn bombing' creations

The Remembrance Day knitted tribute anonymously left in Old Leake. Photo by James Shanks.

Villagers in Old Leake say they are delighted with the elaborate yarn creations – which have so far included a tribute to the late HM Queen Elizabeth II, a Halloween scene and a Remembrance Day-inspired one.

The craze - known as ‘yarn bombing’ or ‘guerilla knitting’ – sees knitters anonymously leaving their skillful craftwork in a public space as a form of street art.

Three knitted scenes have all been left on top of the red post box in Old Leake’s Meadow Way, opposite the Co-operative store.

A Halloween scene complete with witches, ghosts, pumpkins, gravestones and spiders. Photo by James Shanks.

Resident James Shanks posted a photo of the latest creation to a Facebook group covering the village, adding: “The phantom knitter strikes again. Halloween is over and done with, and Remembrance Sunday is on the horizon. What a fantastic effort, and great skill has gone into the latest topper on the postbox outside the Co-op. Much appreciated by myself, and no doubt many more in the village.”

Speaking to the Standard, James added: “I feel that in these gloomy days, that these things lift our spirits and make us smile, and the person behind it deserves the recognition.”

Other residents have called the creations ‘amazing’, saying they really enjoy seeing them, and that the person making them has ‘such talent’.

One villager wrote via Facebook: “I always look when passing, thank you whoever is knitting them, you are amazing.”

Another commented: “Absolutely amazing, whoever creates these pieces are truly talented, what a pleasure you give to us all. Thank you so much.”

