Mystery surrounds Skegness cemetery bench which has been lovingly restored

Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley (right) on the bench with Chris and Jackie.

A 60-year-old bench has been lovingly restored in a Skegness cemetery cared for by volunteers – and now they would like to know its history.

Situated in St Clements Cemetery, the bench – which was originally renovated in memory of Mrs Eva Heather and Mr Erwin Ochemacher – had become worn and weathered.

Responsibility for upkeep of the site had fallen on volunteers since the church decided to let the grass ‘turn to God’s Acre’ because they could no longer pay Skegness Town Council to cut it.

That was back in 2022, when volunteers from the council recruited others to help after receiving complaints about the grass becoming overgrown.

In the past week, the skills of the Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley as a builder were put to the test when he joined volunteer Chris to reinstall the renovated bench in the cemetery.

""I’ve been volunteering at the cemetery for a year now and I come and sit on this bench,” explained Chris.

“It was in a bad state and so I asked permission to renovated it.

“It took me about three weeks to do because of the weather as I was working outside.

"I sanded it right down and spent three days painting it and buying new nuts and bolts for it.

"It’s been a real pleasure to doing it.”

Coun Findley said he was delighted to help. “Chris does a great job down at the cemetery and the bench looks really good now.”

Now Chris would like to find out who Mrs Eva Heather and Mr Erwin Ochemacher are and would love to hear from anyone who knows the history of the bench.