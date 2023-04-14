National award for Louth sports club

A Louth sports club is celebrating after being named the best in the country.

Louth Triathlon Club has been awarded the accolade of Triathlon England National Club of the Year 2023

This year sees ​Louth Triathlon Club celebrate its 10th anniversary and now they have been awarded the title of |Huub Design Triathlon England Club of the Year 2023.

In making the award, the judging panel particularly recognised Louth Triathlon club’s warmth and welcoming feel, which runs throughout the many training sessions and events the club run each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The panel commended the club for the many individual stories of how the club has helped their members’ individual swim, bike and run journey, with the club’s members ranging from 18 through to 80 years old.

Club Chairman, Martin Ball said: “As a club we have always endeavoured to provide the best quality coaching and regular local sporting events, at an affordable price, to meet the needs of athletes of all abilities from within the wider local multiport community.

"To go up against a myriad of clubs from across the country and win this award is not only a testament to the enthusiasm of all our members, but recognition of the consistent and committed hard work put in, week in week out, by all the club coaches and committee members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone involved in the club has had a meaningful share in helping us win this award, and should be rightly proud of what we continue to achieve”.

The club is predominately based at the Meridian Leisure Centre, providing top quality coaching and club events across triathlon’s three disciplines of swimming, biking and running, encouraging members to achieve their own personal targets.

Louth previously won the East Midlands Club of the Year in 2020 and again in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each regional winner, in each category, goes forward to a National panel made up of England Triathlon staff members, board members and other regional committee chairs.

Martin added: “if you just want to get fit or are thinking about entering your first race, or you want to share your passion with like-minded athletes, then get in touch for a friendly welcome.”