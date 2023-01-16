National award nomination for Louth care home

A Louth care home has been nominated and recognised as one of the UK’s best Care Home developments in 2022.

Louth Manor Care Home, which opened last April, is a finalist in this year’s Healthcare Design Awards.

Laurence Garton, Development Director for owners Yorkare Homes, said: “The Pinders Healthcare Design Awards celebrates the very best Care Home developments across the UK every year.

"We are delighted that Louth Manor has been chosen as a finalist this year.”

He continued: “Every year, all the new Care Homes across the UK are entered into this Award and to be acknowledged as a finalist for these Awards is amazing news.

"We have worked on the project for over three years, through the initial design stage and through the development process.

"We have really tried to consider the environment we are providing for the future Residents throughout this process and on every decision we made, and are very proud of this achievement.”

A number of local and regional companies were involved in the design process and the build, which was led by Hobsons and Porter Construction.

Mr Garton added: “We would like to thank them for their involvement and for bringing our design ideas through to the fantastic care home that we have today.”

The Awards judge the care homes on several items, these being the architecture of the building, the interior design, and how this is appropriate for the required care of the Residents for each type of care providede, as well as the external garden space the and the ease of access to this for the residents and their visitors.

As part of being selected as a finalist, Yorkare will be presented with a cheque for £500 for their chosen charity. The Care Home was asked to nominate a charity and they chose to support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, with the cheque being provided when the judges visit the Home in February.

