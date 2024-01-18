Councillors say they are not prepared to allow Lincolnshire to become a dumping ground for ‘unwanted infrastructure projects’ without a fight as the National Grid announces the first stage of public consultations regarding proposals for 50 meter high pylons through the county.

The National Grid says pylons like these through Lincolnshire are necessary - but the county council says it will fight proposals.

National Grid is proposing a £2billion plan to build a new high voltage electricity transmission line ‘Grimsby to Walpole’ which they say is essential to increase the capability of Britain’s electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and West Norfolk.

This, National Grid says, will ‘ enhance Britain’s energy security, help reduce energy costs for consumers and combat climate change’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal includes building a new 400,000 volt (400 kV) overhead electricity transmission line, new 400 kV substations at Grimsby West and Walpole, together with three new connection substations to prepare for the planned new offshore wind generation.

Preferred corridor through Lincolnshire.

The preferred route crosses 140km of Lincolnshire countryside, with more expensive options including onshore underground cables and offshore high voltage cables.

Plans have been announced as part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade - but Lincolnshire County Council insists they will not be so great for the county.

Coun Colin Davie, LCC executive councillor for economic development, environment and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This so-called ‘Great Grid Upgrade’ won’t be great for Lincolnshire’s visitor economy as these pylons, substations and overhead cables will carve up our beautiful landscape.

Grimsby to Walpole interactive map.

“Alongside our seaside resort towns, a huge part of our coastal charm is the miles of unspoilt nature and beaches that make up the east of Lincolnshire. There are a string of nature reserves along the east coast, not to mention the Lincolnshire Wolds, the beauty of which would be severely impacted by these unsightly pylons.

“I understand the need for infrastructure to connect new sources of renewable energy to the grid. However, elsewhere in the country, National Grid’s plans involve burying these cables under the ground or under the sea; why can’t that be done in Lincolnshire too?

“And this isn’t power being brought in to supply Lincolnshire’s needs, necessarily. This wall of wires and pylons is ostensibly to take power down to London and the south east.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On December 5 last year, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive approved an Energy Infrastructure position statement, which outlined how the council will respond robustly to National Significant Infrastructure Projects like this, to protect agricultural land and prevent developments blighting the landscape.

Cllr Davie continued: “We refuse to let Lincolnshire be seen as a place to dump unwanted infrastructure projects. But as these pylon plans are classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, permission won’t be determined locally.

“The council, as a statutory consultee, will be sure to make our views on the proposals clear to the relevant Secretary of State who will make the final decision to grant consent or not.”

Ben Muncey, Project Director for Grimsby to Walpole, told Lincolnshire World the reinforcement between Grimsby and Walpole ‘is essential in the UK’s journey to net zero by 2050’ and is part of a wider programme to upgrade the entire network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s important to note the original system was built in the 1960’s when we relied on coal fired power stations running down the spine of the country,” he said.

"Time have changed and we have seen an increasing amount of offshore wind power coming on to the network.

"The proposal is to allow us to upgrade the existing network and allow us to transfer that energy to consumers.

"We are taking forward 17 proposals to allow connection of 50 gigawatts of offshore windpower by 2030.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to hearing views from members of the public and we welcome feedback on our proposals to ensure that what we are taking forward has as little impact on people as possible.”

As part of the consultation, members of the public will have the opportunity to share their feedback on the proposals, including the preliminary route, design, and substation siting areas along 11 sections of the route:

Section 1: Grimsby West – Barnoldby le Beck

Section 2: Barnoldby le Beck – North Thoresby

Section 3: North Thoresby – Alvingham and Keddington

Section 4: Alvingham and Keddington - Tothill

Section 5: Tothill - Cumberworth

Section 6: Cumberworth – Burgh le Marsh

Section 7: Burgh le Mash - Midville

Section 8: Midville – River Witham

Section 9: River Witham – River Welland

Section 10: River Welland – B1165

Section 11: B1165 - Walpole

Consultations in Lincolnshire are being held as follows:

Burgh Le Marsh, Springfield Jacksons Lane, Burgh Le Marsh, Irby In The Marsh, PE24 5L, Wednesday, February 7, 2pm-7pm

Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford, LN13 9EB, Saturday, February 10, 11am – 5pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Thoresby Village Hall, The Square, North Thoresby, Grimsby. DN36 5QL, Tuesday, February 13, 2pm – 7pm

Eastville, Midville, New Leaker Village Hall, Station Road, New Leake, Lincolnshire, PE22 8LS, Friday, February 16, 2pm to 7pm

Walpole Community Centre, Summer Close, Walpole St Andrew, Wisbech, PE14 7JW, Tuesday, February 20, 2pm - 7pm

The Pavilion, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP, Thursday, February 22, 2pm - 7pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oaklands Hall Hotel, Barton Street, Laceby, Grimsby, Lincolnshire, DN37 7LF, Saturday, February 24, 11am - 5pm

Hubberts Bridge Community Centre, Kimberly Frampton Fen Lane, Boston, PE20 3QU, Wednesday, February27, 2pm – 7pm

Alvingham Village Hall, Yarburgh Road, Alvingham, Lincolnshire, LN11 0QG, Thursday, February 29, 2pm – 7pm

A number of webinars are also being held across the county. To register for a webinar or for any questions or information, members of the public can email [email protected] or call the community relations team on 0800 0129 153.