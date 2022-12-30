National Grid gives grants to Boston charities supporting people through cost-of-living crisis

National Grid have given a financial boost to three Boston charities supporting residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

Shelves stocked with emergency food supplied at Boston Food Bank.

As part of its commitment to support vulnerable customers in the communities it serves, the electricity distributor asked local MPs and teams based at its local depots to nominate charities and worthy causes to receive donations over the winter period.

Boston Foodbank was nominated by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, and will use the £334 grant to provide emergency supplies of food, toiletries and household essentials for households in need.

William Culley, Fundraiser at Boston Foodbank, commented: “This donation will help us provide emergency food and other essentials to people facing poverty in Boston. It will make a huge difference in our efforts to help families over the Christmas period. Thank you to National Grid.”

Centrepoint Outreach is another local group nominated by Mr Warman, and also received £334 which they will use to purchase essential items for homeless and vulnerable people in the community.

Elizabeth Hopkins, CEO of Centrepoint Outreach, said: “This generous Christmas Community donation from National Grid will help us to purchase a new tumble dryer for our drop-in centre, thereby ensuring that we can continue to wash and dry clothing for homeless clients using our shower facility. Being able to put on clean, dry clothing has such a positive impact on our clients’ wellbeing, especially during the cold winter months and we are so grateful for National Grid’s support.”

A third Boston charity to benefit, again nominated by Mr Warman, was Restore Church – which was awarded £334 to provide much needed pantry services for the local community.

Tammy Vickers, Associate Pastor at Restore Church Boston, said: “This donation will have a profound effect on our charity, allowing us to continue to provide quality food and support to those vulnerable and isolated at this time. Thank you to National Grid for this funding.”

Mr Warman, MP, comments: “I was delighted to learn that the applications made for so many charitable organisations within my constituency were successful. I am very grateful to the National Grid for the amount of support they are donating to local people this winter.”