National table tennis champion Tom Jarvis praised by school in Skegness that gave him his first chance

Tom Jarvis, who attended the Richmond school, has been crowned national table tennis singles champion for the first time.

He beat Sam Walker 4-2 at the University of Nottingham to take the title, before completing a double by teaming up with Walker for victory in the men's doubles final.

The 22-year-old is now targeting Commonwealth Games success in Birmingham.

Tom Jarvis (second left) receiving one of his first awards as a pupil at the Richmond School in Skegness.

"I've got to speak to the national coach to see what's best to do to prepare for that," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"It's in England so it'll be a special one for the team, so fingers crossed we can get some more gold medals there."

For Tom, who moved to Sweden when he was 16 to further his career, .table tennis has been part of his life since a rather young age.

Recalling the first time he played at the Richmond School, he told Team England website: "I started playing table tennis when I was about 5 or 6 years old.

"The primary school that I went to had a few tables out one lunchtime, and it kind on grew from there."

He said his favourite sporting memory was playing in the Men's World Cup team in 2018, which was also held in England, and getting a bronze medal.

"When we all ran on at the end after we won the match it was probably the best I've ever felt in my life," he said.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said hearing Tom's recent success was emotional.

"Tom was introduced to the sport by Jean Taylor, who at the time ran table tennis sessions before school and during the lunch break," she said.