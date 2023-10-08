National Top 40 fish and chip shop finalist in YOUR Skegness area Top 10 too

Staff at a fish and chip shop at Chapel St Leonards are celebrating making it to the Top 40 of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

As reported, the Marina Fish and Chips at Chapel St Leonards is one of four shops in Lincolnshire to shortlisted in the Best Takeout of the Year category of the awards.

Others are Catch 22 in Tattershall, Pips Chips in Cleethorpes and Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips in Market Deeping.

This is the second time the Marina has made it to the Top 40 since opening in 2018. Danielle Etches, the owner, said: “We are super proud. This is the second time we have been in the Top 40 and we are hoping to get a little further along in the competition.

Top team - staff at the Marina Fish and Chip Shop in Chapek St Leonards.

"I’m super proud of all the staff as well.

”We only buy top quakity ingredients and are always including new things to keep the menu fresh.

"We also think it’s really important to keep the tradition of fish and chips really strong in the UK.”

Customer Rebecca Hinks agreed the Marina deserved to be in the Top 40.

"They are amazing. We had a small fish and chips and it was really tasty and very reasonably priced.”

We asked our readers if the agreed and here is your Top 10 in the Skegness area:

1 Marina Fish and Chips, Chapel St Leonards

2 Seaview Fisheries, Skegness

3 Trawlers Catch, Skegness

4 Village Chippy, Chapel St Lenards

5 Bridge Chippy, Skegness

6 Plaice on the Park, Chapel St Leonards

7 Ye Olde Copper Kettle, Skegness

8 Blue Fin, Skegness

9 Atlantic Fish Bar, Skegness